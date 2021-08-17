Phil Jagielka sends message after Derby County move confirmed

Phil Jagielka has revealed his happiness after securing a move to Derby County.

The centre-back was a free agent after leaving Sheffield United in the summer and he had been training with Wayne Rooney’s side over the summer in a bid to earn a deal at Pride Park.

A host of off-field issues have impacted Derby this summer and as a result they were not able to finalise a deal for Jagielka earlier in the month.

However, they have been allowed to sign off on the deal now, with the club announcing his arrival earlier today.

And, that prompted a message from the experienced player, who took to Instagram to give his thoughts on the move as he prepares for what he describes as a ‘new chapter’.

Bringing in the former England international will be a major relief for boss Wayne Rooney who is working with a very small squad following the disrupted summer.

Jagielka, and fellow new addition Sam Baldock, are expected to be involved as Derby travel to take on Hull tomorrow.

The ultimate 2021 Derby County quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

1 of 24 In what year were the Rams founded? 1874 1884 1894 1904

The verdict

The ex-Everton man is clearly glad to be a Derby County player and he will be relieved it’s all sorted after the delays from earlier in the summer.

Having trained with the players and boss over the past few weeks, he will know what Derby are all about and he will be ready to make an instant impact on the group.

So, it’s a good signing for Derby and it’s a chance for Jagielka to get back out playing and he will hope to play an important role this season.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.