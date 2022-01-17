Phil Jagielka sends four-word message to Stoke City fans after debut

Stoke City earned a much needed victory in their play-off push on Sunday by picking up a 2-0 win away to Hull City.

Phil Jagielka made his debut for the Potters and completed the match in the centre of a back three as they limited the hosts to just one shot on target.

The 39-year-old performed extremely well for Derby County in the first half of the season and proved that he is still a valuable player at Championship level despite his age.

Jagielka joins a defensive contingent with a nice blend of youth and experience, James Chester and Danny Batth have a vast knowledge of second tier football, while the likes of Harry Souttar, Ben Wilmot and Taylor Harwood-Bellis will be intent on pursuing careers in the Premier League.

Jagielka took to Instagram to reflect on a very successful Stoke City debut.

He wrote: “Debut ✅ Win ✅ Clean sheet ✅.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phil Jagielka (@pjags06)

The 40-time England international could play as crucial a role in the dressing room and on the training ground as on the pitch in the coming months.

Setting the standards required to fire Stoke back into the top six and ensuring that Michael O’Neill’s men do not fall away as they did in 2020/21.

The Verdict

Quiz: Can you name which club Stoke City signed these 28 defenders from?

1 of 28 Ben Wilmot? Watford Norwich Brentford Leeds

At times this season, Stoke have looked the most likely side in the division to challenge Bournemouth and Fulham at the summit, a recent injury crisis has not been kind to them but Jagielka’s experience can only improve their chances of finishing strongly.

Harwood-Bellis and Lewis Baker have also bolstered O’Neill’s options this month, with the latter finally looking to settle down in senior football after leaving his boyhood club Chelsea.

The play-off chasing pack seems to be growing week on week in the Championship and Stoke are going to have to keep pace with that in the coming months.

Bringing in a few more experienced heads with promotions on their CVs this month would certainly stand them in good stead.