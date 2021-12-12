Phil Jagielka reveals Derby County target after Blackpool win

Phil Jagielka believes he knows his teammates understand the need to get to ten points as quickly as possible if they are to have any chance of remaining afloat in the Championship this season, speaking to the Rams’ media team after yesterday’s victory over Blackpool.

In a game where the Seasiders could have easily taken three points, one attacking move paid dividends for the East Midlands outfit, with Tom Lawrence finding Kamil Jozwiak who hit the post, but 19-year-old Luke Plange found himself in the right place at the right time to tap home.

After losing their last two fixtures against Queens Park Rangers and Bristol City, this 1-0 victory was much-needed for the Rams who were able to remain solid in defence to record another clean sheet.

Quiz: What club did Derby County sign each of these 29 players from?

1 of 29 David Marshall? Cardiff City Hull City Norwich City Wigan Athletic

This latest result takes their points tally up to four, though they remain a whopping 17 adrift of safety after receiving two separate points deduction earlier in the campaign.

Their 12-point sanction for their entrance into administration in September was bad enough for Wayne Rooney’s men, but their further punishment of nine last month looked to all but seal their relegation to League One.

Nonetheless, they are ploughing on regardless in the face of adversity, and Jagielka believes getting into double figures as quickly as possible will only help to keep pressure on the likes of Barnsley, Peterborough United, Reading and Cardiff City above them.

Speaking about this goal, the former England international said: “We have got a win today and we know we’ve got to get to double figures as quick as possible.

“For us to put any pressure on teams above us, we know we need to be in double figures and crack on. It’s not going to be easy because it’s a tough league, it is possible but it’s going to be tough.

“We are what we are and we will happily turn up for training next week and crack on.”

The Verdict:

That goal is very much achievable for the Rams in the next couple of weeks, so the fact they haven’t set themselves an unrealistic aim should help them in the short term to push on and give them the motivation to get to where they want to be.

Currently sitting on just four points after 22 league games, this is a total that won’t intimidate their relegation rivals at this stage, but a couple more wins on the board could take them to within touching distance of Barnsley who only look to be heading for the drop at this stage, even under a new manager.

However, their current schedule presents them with a double-edged sword, because they will want to have as many games in the short term as possible to get back into contention for survival as soon as they can, meaning they would not long to dwell on a loss, and that could help majorly.

But on the other hand, they had quite a few players unavailable yesterday and considering their clear lack of squad depth, it may benefit them to have as few midweek games as possible to keep their best players fit and available.

They aren’t in a position to strengthen in January at this stage considering the fact they’re still in administration, so that double-edged sword is likely to continue to remain in place for the foreseeable future.