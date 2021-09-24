Phil Jagielka delivers defiant message over Derby County’s survival prospects following points deduction

Derby County defender Phil Jagielka has insisted that the Rams’ squad are united and believe that they can make history by staying up amid the points deduction and administration issues.

The Rams have endured another very turbulent week in what has been one of the most challenging starts to a campaign behind the scenes that any Championship club has ever faced.

Wayne Rooney’s side have now had their 12 point deduction for entering into administration confirmed. That has seen them drop down from 12th place in the table all the way to the bottom of the Championship.

Derby did manage to pick up ten points from their opening eight Championship games and that means that they are sat on -2 points at this stage following their 12 point deduction.

However, there is still a chance that the Rams could be handed another points deduction on top of the 12 points for entering into administration. That would make it very difficult for Rooney’s side to have even a small chance of surviving.

Speaking to Derby County’s official club website, Jagielka insisted that the squad are determined to keep battling on and try and make history by staying up under all of the circumstances that they are facing behind the scenes.

He said: “We just want to keep picking up points. It’s going to be a really tough season. It was going to be tough with the stipulations we had throughout the close season and pre-season, but it also makes it exciting.

“Nobody has ever stayed up with the penalties we are going to get, but that gives us something extra to fight against.

“The dressing room is together and hopefully we will know how big the mountain is that we’ve got to climb but until then, we keep plodding on.

“Normally teams down there aren’t playing well and aren’t picking up the points but we have been playing some pretty decent football and have picked up a lot of points for the first few games, so it is a different mindset.”

The verdict

You have to admire the belief that Jakgielka has in the squad at Derby at the moment to suggest that they can keep battling away and potentially even defy all of the odds and secure their Championship status.

Derby’s players have been performing very well under all of the circumstances behind the scenes this season. The fact that they had picked up ten points before their 12 point deduction is testament to the work that Rooney has done with the squad.

The Rams know that they can pick up results in the Championship this season and therefore their position is not one completely without hope.

However, it would take a remarkable run of form for them to even have a small chance of survival if they are handed another points deduction as well.

Jagielka and the rest of the squad though are right to maintain a belief that it could still potentially happen for them and they might be able to pull off an incredible relegation escape.