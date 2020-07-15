Phil Hay’s reveal eases Leeds United fear in wake of player blow

Kalvin Phillips will be missing from the Leeds United midfield for the Championship run-in, with the 24-year-old’s knee injury denying him the chance to help Marcelo Bielsa’s side over the line in the race for promotion.

Leeds confirmed that Phillips would be out for around a month with his knee injury, which means Bielsa and his squad will have to take on Barnsley, Derby County and Charlton Athletic without him.

It’s not the first time Leeds will be forced to play without Phillips this season, however, with the midfielder suspended for four games earlier in the campaign and missing another two with injury.

And, Phil Hay from The Athletic has looked to underline how Leeds have been good without the midfielder this season, winning four times and losing only twice, picking up an average of two points per game, which would be enough to win promotion from here:

Leeds have also been pretty good at finding a way to manage without Phillips: pic.twitter.com/9UKiF75KwB — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) July 14, 2020

The defeats for Leeds came against Wigan Athletic and Nottingham Forest back in February, whilst Leeds beat Huddersfield Town (home and away), Middlesbrough and Millwall without Phillips.

Undoubtedly, Leeds’ most impressive performances without Phillips – Huddersfield twice and Middlesbrough – saw Ben White move into the midfield.

That’s the plan for tomorrow, with Gaetano Berardi likely to step into defence alongside Liam Cooper. In addition to Hay pointing to Leeds’ record without Phillips, they’ve only lost once with Berardi in the side this season.

The Verdict

Phillips is a unique player in Bielsa’s squad and nobody quite does the job he does in midfield.

However, in White, there is a capable alternative there and the success of the side without Phillips this season will help ease the worry surrounding his absence.

It’s only four points from three for Leeds and although the task is harder without Phillips, it’s very, very doable.

