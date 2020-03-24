Phil Hay weighs up what fixture break could mean for Leeds United individual

Phil Hay has been weighing up whether the enforced EFL break will benefit Jean-Kevin Augustin and allow Leeds United’s January signing to have an impact in the remaining nine games of the season.

Leeds moved to sign Augustin on loan in the January transfer window, with the RB Leipzig striker a high-profile arrival in the Championship.

He was expected to challenge Patrick Bamford for a starting berth at Elland Road, but Augustin has managed only three substitute appearances and failed to score.

A hamstring injury has plagued him in the last month, which has coincided with Leeds putting together a five game winning streak and Tyler Roberts putting the pressure on Bamford; he scored a brace in the 4-0 win over Hull City.

However, with football on hold until April 30th at the earliest due to the coronavirus outbreak, Augustin has a chance to get fully fit and into Marcelo Bielsa’s plans for the final nine games of the Championship season (whenever they might take place).

That was a topic of discussion on The Phil Hay Show last week, with The Athletic reporter discussing whether this break would help Augustin: “Yes and no, really.

“Augustin was back training towards the end of last week and for a lot of coaches would have been there or thereabouts in being fit for the game against Cardiff (March 15th), but knowing Bielsa he’d have been put through some under-23 games first.

“This is a chance for him to get very fit and if he is going to sign permanently next season then it’s a chance for him to make far more of an impact in the last nine games than he was ever going to if the season was carrying on.

“I got to the point where it seemed quite unlikely that we were going to see him do much at all given that Bamford is still first choice by a distance and Roberts is coming into a bit of form.”

When football kicks off again, Leeds will start top of the Championship table, a point clear of West Bromwich Albion and a further seven ahead of third placed Fulham.

The Verdict

Most people would agree that this forced break is good news for Augustin. He was never ‘Bielsa fit’ when he arrived, but a couple of weeks tailored to getting him up to speed could give him a real edge.

We know the quality he possesses, but working hard over the break could really propel him to the forefront of Bielsa’s plans when the season resumes.

Of course, there’s a lot of faith in Patrick Bamford and plenty of belief in Tyler Roberts, but options up front are never a bad thing and Bielsa will be desperate to see Augustin raring to go when the season resumes.

