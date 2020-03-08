Phil Hay urges Leeds United to make key decision on player’s future

Phil Hay has urged Leeds United to extend Gaetano Berardi’s deal at Elland Road, after speaking in his The Athletic Q&A yesterday afternoon.

The 31-year-old has found regular game time hard to come by under Marcelo Bielsa this season, due to the impressive form of centre-back pairing Ben White and Liam Cooper.

But Berardi has provided excellent cover when either Cooper or White have been injured, or when White has moved into midfield to replace the injured Kalvin Phillips.

The Swiss defender has made 20 appearances in all competitions this term, and produced a solid, committed display as Leeds beat Huddersfield by two goals to nil at the weekend.

Berardi will be doing all he can to to impress Bielsa between now and the end of the season, for more than one reason – Leeds still remain well in the hunt for automatic promotion so he will be eager to see the Whites get across the line.

But the defender’s contract at Leeds expires at the end of the season, so he will be desperate to extend his stay at Elland Road.

Speaking in his The Athletic Q&A yesterday, Hay said: “Great shift from Berardi at the back. Had to laugh at the moment where he thought about diving in and then remembered he was on a yellow card.

“He’s out of contract at the end of the season. I’d be tempted to give him a short extension. Decent squad player and crucially, fits the Bielsa style.

“Any player here has to be a good fit for Bielsa. It’s the only way this system works.”

Leeds sit top of the Championship after beating the Terriers yesterday, and after winning five games on the bounce, the Whites sit seven points clear of third.

The Verdict

Berardi gives his all whenever he plays for Leeds, which is clear for all to see.

He’s 31 years of age now, but it might be a wise decision for Leeds to extend his contract so they have that little bit of similarity if they reach the Premier League.

He loves the club and his experience and presence off the pitch has clearly been beneficial for the Whites in recent years, and it will continue to be if he signs a new deal.