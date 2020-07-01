Phil Hay shares upbeat Leeds United player news ahead of Blackburn

Liam Cooper has a chance of making Leeds United’s trip to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, despite the defender hobbling out of last night’s draw with Luton Town.

Leeds lost Cooper after only 10 minutes, with the skipper coming off worse from a Luton set-piece that saw a number of players challenge for the ball.

As he hobbled down the tunnel, Gaetano Berardi replaced him for the remainder of the first-half, with Marcelo Bielsa then reshuffling his pack at the break and playing Ben White and Luke Ayling at centre-back.

There is a hope that Cooper will be able to return quickly, though, with Phil Hay detailing in his post-match Q&A that Cooper has a chance of making the trip to Blackburn on Saturday, with his setback nothing more than a ‘kick to the back’.

Cooper, 28, is Leeds’ captain and has played a key role in helping the club climb into promotion contention under Bielsa this season.

He’s made 33 appearances in the Championship this season, playing a key role in the heart of the division’s joint-best defence.

A goal from Harry Cornick at the start of the second-half last night was the 33rd goal Leeds have conceded, but the Whites drew level through Stuart Dallas just after the hour.

The Verdict

This is good news.

Cooper’s calm was missed on the back of his injury last night and had he been playing, there might not have been so much space for Cornick to attack for his goal.

The game against Blackburn is important this weekend and it is vital Leeds get another three points on the board as the division closes up behind them.

The chance of that happening increases with Cooper in the side.

Thoughts? Let us know!