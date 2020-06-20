Phil Hay shares four-word insight into Ian Poveda’s progress at Leeds United

Phil Hay has teased that Ian Poveda has looked good in Leeds United training, ahead of the Championship’s restart this weekend.

Leeds swooped to sign Poveda from Manchester City in the January transfer window, with the winger arriving on a permanent deal and bringing plenty of potential with him to West Yorkshire.

However, things haven’t worked out for Poveda since he arrived and despite a few appearances on the bench, his first senior minutes have evaded him under Marcelo Bielsa.

Nevertheless, he seems to be impressing in training for the Whites, with Phil Hay at The Athletic keeping a fan on Twitter updated with the progress of Poveda.

The 20-year-old has serious competition for a place on the wing at Leeds, however, with Jack Harrison and Helder Costa the two go-to men for Bielsa.

been doing good apparently — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) June 19, 2020

In addition to that, Leeds have Ezgjan Alioski waiting in the wings, but Poveda, who is a tricky customer, offers something entirely different to the Macedonian.

Leeds restart their season on Sunday at Cardiff City, looking to stretch a six-game unbeaten run and take another giant step towards promotion.

Poveda will be boosted by new rulings on the back of the postponement, which increases the number of substitutes.

The Verdict

This is great news for Leeds fans, who have high hopes for Poveda.

The winger has plenty to like about him and he’s impressed for the under-23s. It sounds like he’s doing bits in training and Bielsa might just turn to him in the coming games.

New rules in terms of substitutions will help him earn minutes and he’s got the chance to be part of something special at Elland Road in the coming nine games.

