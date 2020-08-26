Phil Hay rules out Leeds United swoop for EFL ace

Brentford striker Ollie Watkins will not be joining Leeds United this summer, with the Whites pushing all their focus onto Valencia man Rodrigo.

Leeds are looking to ease the goalscoring burden that’s fallen on Patrick Bamford in the past 12 months, with a new attacker one priority for Marcelo Bielsa this summer.

And, it appears that a deal is close for Leeds to bring in Rodrigo from Valencia, with the signing of the 29-year-old expected to blow the club’s record transfer fee out of the water.

However, that will rule out a move for Brentford striker Ollie Watkins, with The Athletic journalist Phil Hay revealing that the 24-year-old won’t be an option because of Rodrigo.

no, Watkins won't be coming now — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) August 26, 2020

Watkins bagged 26 goals in the Championship last season for Brentford, with the former Exeter City man spearheading Thomas Frank’s side’s promotion push.

25 goals in the regular season were scored, with Watkins also on target in the play-off semi-finals. However, he failed to make an impact at Wembley, with Frank’s side beaten by Fulham at the national stadium.

Whilst Leeds gear up for a trip to Anfield to face Liverpool, Brentford begin their Championship season with a clash against Birmingham City on September 12th.

The Verdict

This is fair enough and was probably expected as the Rodrigo deal started to gather momentum.

Marcelo Bielsa doesn’t like to carry a big squad and, given his faith in Bamford, there was only room for one more attacker.

It look like it will be Rodrigo and not Watkins, which is a brave move, but also a very exciting one given Rodrigo’s world class ability.

Watkins is the better long-term option, but it appears that Leeds are ready to live ‘here and now’ in the Premier League.

