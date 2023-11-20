Highlights Leeds United have made smart decisions since their relegation from the Premier League, retaining a core group of players capable of bouncing back.

The team has added proven Championship options to bolster their squad, resulting in a strong start to the season.

One off-field issue is the uncertainty around full-back Cody Drameh's future, as he has no intention of extending his contract due to his treatment by the club.

It must be said that since their relegation from the Premier League, Leeds United do not appear to have got a lot wrong.

Whilst they were always bound to lose some of their star players following their drop from the Championship, they have retained a core group of players capable of competing for an immediate bounce back to the top-flight.

Furthermore, they added to that core and bolstered their squad by adding proven Championship options, such as Joel Piroe, Djed Spence, and Jaidon Anthony, among others.

As a result, the Whites have had a strong opening few months to the season, currently sitting third in the league standings during the final international break of the season.

Whilst things have been going well generally, though, there is one-off field issue that has become an issue.

That issue is that young full-back Cody Drameh, according to Phil Hay of The Athletic, has no intention of extending his terms at Elland Road.

Drameh is currently on loan at Birmingham City with his Leeds contract expiring next summer, but, with Leeds having an option to trigger an extension, the Blues have an option to purchase and would have to pay a fee to make his stay permanent.

Should Cody Drameh leave Leeds United?

It must be said, though, that the above news provided by Phil Hay should hardly come as a surprise given how things have played out at Elland Road for the player in recent years.

Indeed, given the way he has been treated by the club, it would probably be more of a surprise if he was wanting to stay.

Let's head back to 2022, for example. It is the summer, and Drameh has just completed a half-season loan deal at Cardiff City in the Championship where he won many plaudits and was widely praised for his performances.

That felt like the right time for Leeds to hand him an opportunity. However, despite remaining at the club, Drameh played just six senior matches before enough was enough and he was farmed out on loan once again.

Weekly wages: Leeds United's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Jesse Marsch clearly did not fancy Drameh at Premier League level, and so it was another half-season loan to Luton Town for the young defender.

During that loan spell, he once again thrived in the division, though, making 19 appearances for the Hatters and playing an important role in their promotion to the top-flight.

Despite this, and Leeds drop to the Championship, instead of trusting that Drameh could do the job at right-back, the Whites went out and signed Djed Spence on loan from Nottingham Forest, which must have been a kick in the teeth for Drameh.

In the end, Drameh headed on loan to Birmingham City, where he has featured 12 times this season and registered two assists. Meanwhile, Djed Spence has made just one appearance for Leeds since his arrival.

After such treatment, it's clear that Phil Hay's revelation regarding Drameh's future should come as absolutely no surprise.

Drameh has been overlooked time and time again at Elland Road despite doing well wherever he has been, and you certainly cannot blame him for seeking pastures new permanently next summer when his initial deal with Leeds expires.