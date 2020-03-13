Phil Hay reveals why Huddersfield and Hull City struggled to compete with Leeds United

Phil Hay has said that Leeds United’s ability to strike early has been key to their dominant performances against Hull City and Huddersfield Town.

The Whites recorded dominant victories over their Yorkshire rivals over the last couple of weeks to strengthen their hopes of securing automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds now sit at the top of the table and will be hoping to use those convincing performances to see themselves over the line in their pursuit of Premier League football.

Speaking on The Phil Hay Show, Hay said: “I think that the early goal kind of knackered their game plan.

“You did feel that for a lot of the match and a lot of the 90 minutes, Danny Cowley in particular was kind of stood there at a bit of a loss to know what to do to change things, and actually stood there quietly admiring what was going on with Leeds and what they were doing.

“He sort of said that he enjoyed it in a sadistic way, and they’re in a great rhythm at the moment are Leeds and they looked on a different level to Huddersfield – much in the way that they had against Hull City.

“I think the difference for the score line is that Huddersfield are actually more organised and in better shape at the moment than Hull who seem to be in in complete disarray and look like they may really pay for selling Bowen and losing Grosicki at the point where they did, but it was another game where you didn’t feel that it was ever in doubt.

“I thought that in every respect on Saturday, Leeds got everything right.”

The verdict

There’s no doubt that Leeds United have really hit their stride in recent weeks.

Stunning performances have turned into convincing victories and that seen the Whites move into a strong position in the Championship table.

While there will be no matches for several weeks Marcelo Bielsa will be keen to keep up the momentum ahead of when fixtures resume.

If they do, it’ll surely be a case of when, rather than if, promotion is sealed.