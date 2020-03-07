Phil Hay reveals who he thinks Marcelo Bielsa will select for Leeds United against Huddersfield Town

Phil Hay has revealed that he expects Marcelo Bielsa to name an unchanged side for Leeds United’s clash with Huddersfield Town.

The Whites are on a five-match unbeaten run at present which has seen them strengthen their hold over an automatic promotion spot with just 10 games to go.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are five points clear of third-place Fulham, and will be hoping to at least maintain that advantage this weekend.

While Leeds are favourites, Huddersfield Town will be hoping that they have what it takes to pull off an upset.

Back-to-back victories for the Terriers have moved them up to 17th in the table – however they remain just four points clear of the drop zone.

But despite the threat of Danny Cowley’s side, Hay believes that the Whites will stick with a winning formula.

Speaking on The Phil Hay Show, he said: “After the discussion of Casilla with him the appetite for the football was flagging somewhat – from him as much as anybody else.

“The top lines were Augustin is still injured with his hamstring injury and won’t be fit for Huddersfield.

“There’s no sign of Poveda coming into the squad as it’ll be the same 18 and I’d imagine the same 11 despite the Tyler Roberts goals at Hull.

“I think that Bielsa is very much wedded to this starting XI.”

The verdict

It could be a tricky test for Leeds United.

Danny Cowley’s side have shown real improvements in recent weeks and will be confident of getting a surprise result against their West Yorkshire rivals.

Of course Marcelo Bielsa’s side will be favourites, and given their recent form you’d be foolish to bet against them getting another win.

If they do, they’ll be well on the way to securing promotion.