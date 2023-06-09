It has been confirmed that 49ers Enterprises will have full control of Elland Road once their takeover of Leeds United has gone through.

Who owns Elland Road?

The Whites’ famous stadium has been a hot topic in the news over the past few weeks, after it was revealed that Andrea Radrizzani had used Elland Road as security as he looked to seal a deal for Italian club Sampdoria.

With the ground owned by his company, the businessman was able to do that, but it understandably didn’t go down well with the supporters, who were furious that he had done that.

However, in an update that will please all fans, The Athletic reporter Phil Hay stated that Elland Road will be part of the deal that sees the 49ers take over from the Italian.

“The announcement of a deal in principle effectively brings Radrizzani’s six-year reign to an end and will see him sever all ties with Leeds. Full ownership of Elland Road stadium – bought by Radrizzani in 2017 – will pass to 49ers Enterprises as part of the buy-out.”

Whilst the takeover has been announced by the club, it will need to be ratified by the Football League, which should be a formality, although it’s unclear when that will exactly happen.

Leeds set for new era under 49ers

This is good news for Leeds, as it was a surprise, and a huge concern, to see that Radrizzani had used Elland Road as security in his deal for Sampdoria. It understandably angered the supporters, and did damage his reputation further, in what has been a tough 18 months or so for all connected to the club.

Ultimately though, it’s right that Elland Road is part of this deal, and it will be a relief for all connected to Leeds. Of course, it will also have been something the 49ers insisted on, because they know the importance of the stadium to the club, and we know they have plans to raise the capacity in the years to come if the team win promotion.

Radrizzani did a lot of good for Leeds United, and he will always be remembered as the man who brought in Marcelo Bielsa and took the club back to the Premier League, but now is time for a new era under different owners, and fans will hope for a bright future under the 49ers.