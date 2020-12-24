Phil Hay reveals where Leeds United stand on EFL duo as January transfer window approaches

Phil Hay has revealed that Leeds United’s focus is to cover all bases in terms of transfer targets, although they have found more success in Europe rather than with domestic players like Todd Cantwell and Louie Sibley.

Leeds are reportedly expecting a quiet January transfer window and not much movement in terms of incomings in the January transfer window.

However, The Athletic reporter Phil Hay has delivered a few key bits of information in a feature piece today.

There, he points out that Leeds have made no secret of their admiration of Cantwell at Norwich City and Sibley at Derby County. The centre of midfield remains a problem position for the Whites, but they are expecting a quiet transfer window all the same at the start of 2021.

For Cantwell, after a summer of speculation, he’s finally settling back down with Norwich and getting games under his belt.

He scored in last weekend’s 2-0 win over Cardiff City, which helped open up a five-point lead at the top of the Championship table for the Canaries.

In terms of Sibley, he’s been part of Derby’s struggles in the Championship during this early part of the season. The 19-year-old has made 12 appearances for the Rams, but has failed to score a goal or register an assist.

He has scored two in two for the Rams’ under-23s, though.

The Verdict

I think when you look at Cantwell and Leeds, the price is always going to be a little bit too much. Leeds prefer Europe in terms of getting value for money and that isn’t going to change as the midfielder’s price goes through the roof.

With Sibley, it’s a little bit different given Norwich and Derby’s contrasting situations in the Championship.

Sibley could be a player Leeds nurture and pick up for a relatively modest fee, but it isn’t exactly like Derby will let him go completely on the cheap.

Ultimately, Europe is better for Leeds and it always had been. January will be quiet, but when the summer comes, expect Victor Orta to be looking outside the EFL for first-team signings.

