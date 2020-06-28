Phil Hay reveals Victor Orta stance as Leeds United exit mooted

Phil Hay is expecting Victor Orta to stay at Leeds United for another season, insisting that the club’s Director of Football wants a year in the Premier League despite RB Leipzig sniffing around his service.

Leeds have used Orta to oversee their transfers in the last three seasons, with the Spaniard also key to luring Marcelo Bielsa to Elland Road.

This week, reports emerged linking Orta with Leipzig, with the German club keen on picking up his service.

And, on that topic, Hay has commented on his Q&A with The Athletic, where he revealed Orta’s plans for the future.

He wrote: “It could be that Leipzig are interested but Leeds and Orta insist to us that he won’t be going.

“He wants another year and he wants a season in the Premier League.”

Bielsa’s side are edging closer to that season in the Premier League now, with Leeds sweeping Fulham aside at Elland Road yesterday afternoon.

Goals from Patrick Bamford, Ezgjan Alioski and Jack Harrison secured the points for Leeds, who now have a three-point lead at the top of the Championship table.

A gap of 10 points now separates them and Fulham, with Brentford also in the mix, but eight behind.

Leeds are in action again during the week when they host Luton Town.

The Verdict

This is good news for Leeds heading into the summer.

Orta might’ve been hit and miss with a few deals, but he bleeds passion for the club and that was evident at Elland Road yesterday.

He kicks every ball and goes into every tackle, which is a passion you simply can’t replace.

Now, Orta is part of the furniture at Elland Road and it would be sad to see him go.

