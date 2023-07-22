Highlights Leeds United have signed Ethan Ampadu from Chelsea, making him their first summer signing. The club is expected to be busy in the transfer market.

Ampadu brings versatility to the team, as he can play in multiple positions. He has already gained experience at various clubs and has represented Wales at the senior level.

The deal for Ampadu is worth £7 million initially, with the possibility of rising to £10 million through achievable add-ons. He has signed a four-year contract with the option for a fifth year. Ampadu has the potential to improve and become an important player for Leeds.

Leeds United made Ethan Ampadu their first summer signing as he joined on a permanent basis from Premier League side Chelsea.

The Yorkshire outfit are expected to be very busy in the transfer market between now and the end of the window.

The club have already lost key first-team players, and there could be more to depart in the coming weeks.

Daniel Farke has been given the job of getting Leeds back into the Premier League, and his first arrival has seen him improve their defence.

What will Ethan Ampadu bring to Leeds United?

Ampadu had been with Chelsea since the age of 16, after he joined from EFL side Exeter City.

He has gone on to play just 12 senior games for the club in that time, failing to break into the first-team squad on a consistent basis at Stamford Bridge.

However, while he has struggled at Chelsea, the versatile defender, who can also operate in midfield, has impressed away from the club.

The 22-year-old has had loans at RB Leipzig, Sheffield United, Venezia FC, and Spezia Calcio.

As mentioned, Ampadu will bring versatility to this Leeds team, as throughout the player’s career he has been able to operate in numerous positions.

He originally came through at Exeter as a defender but has now played numerous times in midfield, as shown on international duty for Wales.

At the age of 22, Ampadu is a very experienced player who has played in a variety of competitions, with 26 appearances in the Premier League to his name. While he has also represented his country at the senior level on 43 occasions already.

Ethan Ampadu is close to signing for Leeds United

What are the latest details regarding Ethan Ampadu’s move to Leeds United?

Ampadu is believed to have cost Leeds £7 million to get a deal over the line, but now The Athletic’s Phil Hay has revealed more details regarding the move to Elland Road, and states the deal could eventually rise to £10 million with some "achievable add-ons". Furthermore, his four-year contract also has the option of a 12-month extension.

Phil Hay spoke on The Square Ball podcast, which was released on Friday, he said: “Ampadu becomes signing number one. They’ve done him on a four-year contract, with the option of a fifth as well. £7m up-front, good value and a decent fee by Championship standards, pretty achievable add-ons of about £3m, which, in the end, will earn Chelsea somewhere in the region of £10m.

“He wants somewhere he can settle. He wants somewhere he can play longer term. Four years, plus one - if the fifth-year option kicks in - certainly gives him that chance.”

Is Ethan Ampadu a good signing for Leeds United?

The 22-year-old is definitely a player who can still get better, so while he will improve Leeds now, he is also capable of becoming more important for the club as the years go on.

He will bring some know-how and versatility to the team and will fit into the style that Farke likes to play, as Ampadu is very comfortable on the ball.

He is a signing that is going in the right direction for Leeds, but they will need more arrivals to help the young player out, as there is still more work to be done.