Highlights Daniel Farke urged Leeds United's board to sign Sam Byram this summer.

The full-back returned to Elland Road on a one-year, following his release by Norwich City at the end of last season.

Byram has since become a regular in Farke's side, and got his first goal of the campaign in Saturday's win over Watford.

It seems Daniel Farke was desperate to bring Sam Byram with him to Leeds United over the course of the summer.

That's after The Athletic's Phil Hay revealed that Farke urged the club's board to sign Byram, following his own arrival at the club.

What are the terms of Byram's move to Leeds?

Byram had been a free agent this summer, following his departure from Norwich City upon the expiry of his contract at Carrow Road at the end of last season.

However, the 30-year-old did not take long to find a new club, joining Leeds at the start of August on a one-year deal that will keep him at Elland Road until the end of the current campaign.

That is a move that has seen Byram return to the club where he first started his career, with the full-back having previously made 151 appearances in all competitions for Leeds between 2012 and 2016.

It also reunites him with Farke - who was appointed earlier in the summer after the club's relegation from the Premier League to the Championship - who he previously played under at Norwich, between 2019 and 2021.

Now it seems as though that is a reunion, that Farke himself always wanted to make happen once the possibility of a deal being done emerged.

What has Hay said about Farke's desire to sign Byram for Leeds?

With a number of players leaving Leeds following their relegation at the end of last season, the Whites needed plenty of reinforcements for Farke's squad going into the start of the campaign.

Byram was of course, one of those they brought in, and it seems he was always a standout target for the Leeds boss, over the course of the summer.

According to this latest update from Hay, Farke urged the club's board to make a move to sign Byram this summer, as someone he was familiar with from his time at Norwich.

Indeed, it is thought that the German manager believes that when fit and available, Byram is as good as any other full-back in the Championship, serving as further motivation to pursue this deal.

Was Farke right to push Leeds to sign Byram this summer?

It does seem as though the move from Farke to bring Byram to Elland Road over the course of the summer, was certainly the right one.

The 30-year-old has played in all but one of Leeds' eight Championship games so far this season, and scored his first goal in their 3-0 over Watford on Saturday afternoon.

That has made him a vital presence on both the left and right of defence, with the injury-enforced absence of Junior Firpo meaning Leeds would likely be short in those positions, without the presence of Byram.

As a result, this does look to have been a very sensible signing from Farke, especially as a low risk financial move, given he was available as a free agent.

Following that win against Watford, Leeds now sit sixth in the Championship table, with 13 points so far this season. They are next in action when they travel to St Mary's to face Southampton on Saturday afternoon.