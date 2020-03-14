Phil Hay reveals the biggest reason behind Leeds United’s strong position in promotion hunt

Phil Hay believes that Marcelo Bielsa’s increased knowledge of the Championship has been key to their sublime form this term.

Leeds United currently sit top of the second tier and look to be favourites to secure promotion to the Premier League at the end of this season.

The Whites fell short in their hopes of moving up a division last term, but according to Hay, it’s Bielsa who deserves all of the credit for the increased work that he’s done on getting the squad up to their current level.

Speaking on The Phil Hay Show, Hay said: “If you’re objective about the work Bielsa has done and the changes that he’s made to individual players and the team and whether the whole atmosphere around the club, you couldn’t deny that this was planned for and delivered in the way that it was supposed to be done.

“I don’t think anybody has got past the feeling that it should have happened last season and it was all there for the taking, but there was a difference last season in that you had a genuine top three, and it was from January or February onwards, it was always that mix of Leeds, Sheffield United and Norwich and you knew that that one side was going to get picked by quite a narrow margin, whereas this time around, it’s been quite difficult for Fulham and Brentford but they haven’t half let Leeds off the hook.

“It feels like a slightly different division and it almost feels like Bielsa is breaking the back of the league.

“He’s been doing this for so long and they’ve been competing or trying to compete for so long, but ultimately it’s just proven too much and they’re in the best position they could ask for at the moment.

“I know you will say that if they had a more prolific goal-scorer they probably be further but really the main game is to go and extend this gap to third.”

The verdict

There’s certainly a positive feeling around Elland Road this season.

Despite their recent slump in form, Leeds United are still in an excellent position to end their 16-year exile from the Premier League after getting back to winning ways.

The hope will surely be that the Whites can kick on to get themselves on a steady run of form between now and the end of the season.

If they can then surely you wouldn’t bet against them going up.