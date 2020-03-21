Phil Hay reveals stark reality of what it’d be like for Leeds United to secure promotion behind-closed-doors

Due to recent events, the EFL have announced the postponement of fixtures until the 30th April at the earliest.

One team that this will have an impact on more than most is Leeds United, who are currently sat top of the Championship table in their quest to make a long-awaited promotion to the Premier League.

It remains to be seen as to when and how the season will be completed due to off-the-field developments, but the prospect of completing the remaining fixtures behind-closed doors has been discussed earlier this month.

Speaking on The Phil Hay Show, The Athletic journalist labelled the prospect of Leeds finishing this year’s campaign behind-closed doors as ‘weird and surreal’.

“Leicester City won the Premier League title without playing on the night and you didn’t feel like that detracted at all from what they’d done or how people felt about it. I think for Leeds United this is different.”

“We’ve had a big interlude of no games which has completely stunted the impetus of a team who were on a long winning streak and without conceding a goal – they were really in the form and the rhythm at the perfect time.

“If this was to kick in in late June, July or even later than that with behind-closed-doors games, I think it would be very different to Cantona and the boys watching on the tele and Howard Wilkinson having Sunday lunch. It would be weird and surreal.

Hay went on to admit that the supporters wouldn’t have many memories of the moment that a potential promotion was secured if they weren’t allowed inside Elland Road.

“I think that in years to come you’d probably look back and think that yes, we got promoted and it was great that we got promoted.

“You’d have memories of the great football and Marcelo Bielsa, but of the actual moment and the promotion itself I don’t think you’d remember it with much fondness particularly.”

The Verdict:

I think it would be a frustrating and bizarre end to the season if it was played behind closed doors.

Much of Leeds’ success has been down to their incredible support both on their travels and at Elland Road this season. The fans are a credit to the club, and would have every right to feel annoyed if their side was forced to play the remainder of this year’s campaign without any supporters in attendance.

I agree with Hay in saying that the supporters wouldn’t remember the actual moment of promotion much, as it’s a whole lot different to watch it on TV, compared to being inside Elland Road at that specific moment.

For now though, it’s a waiting game and the health of the players, staff and general public has to come first, as that is more important than anything else.