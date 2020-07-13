Phil Hay reveals stark promotion warning Marcelo Bielsa had for his Leeds United squad

Marcelo Bielsa reminded his Leeds United squad about their collapse in last season’s promotion race ahead of yesterday’s meeting with Swansea City at the start of the four-game run-in.

Leeds were 1-0 winners in Swansea to mean they require only four points from the final three games of the Championship season.

Ahead of the trip to Swansea, it was seven points from four games, but Pablo Hernandez’s winning goal in Wales means Leeds are significantly closer to the Premier League than they were at kick-off.

However, in the back of the minds of many, including Bielsa, there was concern about Leeds’ collapse in the final four games of last season when they picked up just a single point from 12 available, allowing Sheffield United to storm over the line.

It has been revealed by Phil Hay in his latest article for The Athletic that Bielsa had that message for his playing squad ahead of a crucial trip to Swansea yesterday.

Last week the calculation was seven points from four games for Leeds to win promotion. At Thorp Arch on Friday, Bielsa reminded people that the final four games of last season yielded one. No rest, no complacency. Bielsa is leaving it all in the dug-out:https://t.co/dfI4KOsHYb — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) July 13, 2020

As things stand, Leeds need to shake off the lingering challenge Brentford are handing them. An impressive winning streak continued on Saturday as Thomas Frank’s side beat Derby County.

However, dropped points when they take on Preston North End this week could open the door for Leeds to win promotion against Barnsley on Thursday.

The Verdict

Bielsa is keeping Leeds on their toes this season and it is benefiting them during the run-in.

Leeds have fallen at this point too many times in the past and he’s got to keep his squad focused and not carried away; they are so close, but a drop in concentration could be costly.

There’s a big, intense three games awaiting them and now is not the time for dropped points.

Brentford (and West Brom to a certain extent) are putting the pressure on and all eyes are on Leeds and whether they can get the job done.

