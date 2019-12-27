Phil Hay reveals shift in Leeds United’s attitude to the January transfer window

Leeds United’s attitude to January has shifted and they may now look to replace both Jack Clarke and Eddie Nketiah if they’re recalled by their parent clubs, according to The Athletic’s Phil Hay.

Whites chief executive Angus Kinnear revealed in the match programme on Thursday (via the Yorkshire Evening Post) that Tottenham Hotspur would recall Clarke at the turn of the year due to a lack of playing time.

The teenager, who was sent back to Elland Road on a season-long loan deal in January, has played just 19 minutes of Championship football this season.

The future of Arsenal loanee Nketiah remains a lot more uncertain–talks between the Gunners and Leeds over whether or not the 20-year-old will be recalled are understood to be ongoing.

The striker has featured significantly more than Clarke this season but is still yet to start in the Championship and is thought to want more playing time.

In a Q&A for The Athletic, Hay revealed that the Yorkshire club’s attitude towards January and replacing the loanees had changed recently.

He said: “They’ll absolutely sign a replacement if Nketiah goes (or are certainly intended to). From asking around today, they might well look to replace Clarke too. That wasn’t the plan originally but the attitude appears to have shifted.”

Leeds are well set at the moment, sitting second in the Championship, but will be wary of suffering from the same issues that saw them suffer from a late slump in form last season.

Think you know Leeds? Take our Boxing Day quiz to find out!

1 of 16 Who could forget 2018/19's stunning win over Blackburn Rovers? What was the score? 2-1 2-0 3-2 4-2

The Verdict

Leeds fans will likely be pleased to hear that there are plans to replace Clarke and, if he is to leave, Nketiah in January.

You feel replacing the Arsenal loanee and bringing in support for Patrick Bamford will be key, while the injury to Pablo Hernandez means that the Whites could do with adding some attacking reinforcements.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are in a strong position at the moment but will surely want to avoid a repeat of last season’s slip up.