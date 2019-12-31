Phil Hay reveals Marcelo Bielsa’s concerning stance on Leeds United academy star

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa remains unconvinced about 18-year-old striker Ryan Edmondson, according to The Athletic’s Phil Hay.

The Teenager was born in Yorkshire and spent a few years in the York City academy before making the switch to Elland Road in 2017.

A physical striker, Edmondson has developed through the Whites U18s and U23s sides, including playing a key part in the latter’s Professional Development League North title win under Carlos Corberan last season–scoring 19 goals in total.

Edmondson has made two appearances for the senior side, coming off the bench in the Championship in both the 2017/18 and 2018/19 campaigns, but hasn’t had an opportunity this season.

That is perhaps due to the fact that Patrick Bamford and Arsenal loanee Eddie Nketiah have been ahead of him in the pecking order, with Bielsa reportedly refusing to send the teenager out on loan as he wanted him as cover.

With Nketiah understood to be set to return to his parent club in January, Edmondson may have been hoping that he was set to get his opportunity in the first-team squad but it appears that is not the case.

The Athletic has reported that Bielsa remains unsold on Edmondson and is looking to sign a replacement for the outgoing Arsenal striker in January, with Southampton’s Che Adams and Liverpool’s Rhian Brewster potential targets.

The Leeds coach’s stance on the 18-year-old may mean the club look to send him out on loan somewhere during the winter transfer window, as previous reports have suggested.

The Verdict

Edmondson appears a bit of a divisive figure amongst Whites fans, with some suggesting he can offer something to the squad and others believing he needs a temporary move away from the club.

A loan move may indeed be what the teenager needs but judging from what such deals have meant for previous players, it could hint that his time at Elland Road is coming to an end.

Bielsa’s stance on Edmondson may be of concern to Whites fans as it heaps the pressure on the club to find an appropriate replacement for Nketiah, should he leave.