Leeds United are yet to be active in the January transfer window when it comes to new signings, but there has been some surprise business done already.

That was in the form of Djed Spence heading back to Tottenham Hotspur, with his season-long loan deal cut short at the halfway mark after just seven appearances for the Whites.

Spence was injured and ill for two months of his time in West Yorkshire, but after a run of starts in December, he was left on the bench on New Year's Day against Birmingham City - that was the last time that Leeds fans would see the 23-year-old in a matchday squad.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke has hinted that Spence's attitude and professionalism didn't meet his high standards and that is why the loan agreement was terminated, but nevertheless United will move on without the Spurs man for the second half of the campaign.

Leeds United keen on Nottingham Forest defender Williams

The Leeds hierarchy are looking at potential full-back additions in the wake of Spence's departure back to Tottenham, with the likes of Josh Doig of Hellas Verona already linked.

However, The Athletic's Phil Hay has claimed that another player on their radar is versatile Nottingham Forest defender Neco Williams, who can operate at full-back, wing-back and even as a winger.

"A few people have been telling us that they like Neco Williams at Forest as well, but I don't think there is much - or any - scope for Forest letting him out," Hay said on The Square Ball Podcast.

"He seems to be well in the plans of Nuno, or at least well-rated by Nuno - it's very, very quiet I have to say on the transfer front at Leeds at the moment.

"I did pick up on the quotes from Farke last week that we're quite well covered at full-back, but it doesn't really feel like that, I have to be honest, looking at this squad, it doesn't feel like they're absolutely rock solid in those positions.

"And again, you'd expect that there would be some strengthening before the window closes."

Leeds will likely have to look elsewhere due to Williams' Forest situation

Williams wouldn't be a new target for Leeds, as it was claimed back in November by The Telegraph that United tried to sign the Welshman over the summer.

However, a deal was not done and he has remained at the City Ground, but Williams has only played 11 times in the Premier League so far this season, and he has started just one of Nuno's three domestic league matches in charge so far.

Gonzalo Montiel has been favoured by the Portuguese boss in the last two games, but Williams will likely be needed for cover at the Tricky Trees in both full-back positions.

Leeds aren't desperately short in those areas themselves, with Junior Firpo at left-back, Jamie Shackleton at right-back, Sam Byram able to play on both sides and Archie Gray doing a solid job on the right-hand side, and that's even taking away Luke Ayling who could be on the move.

But they could do with a real natural on one of the two sides of the pitch to come in and start, which is why the links to Doig and Williams are exciting - even if they do not come off.

United will need to have other options scouted and looked at though if they are going to get busy in the transfer market as it looks like Williams won't be available.