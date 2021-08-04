Phil Hay reveals Leeds United midfielder stance as Sheffield United close in on agreement

Sheffield United will not face competition from Leeds United in the race to sign former Elland Road favourite, Ronaldo Vieira, this summer.

Leeds signed off Vieira’s departure back in the summer of 2018, right at the start of Marcelo Bielsa’s tenure at the club.

Vieira had impressed at Elland Road progressing out of the academy and, at the time of his move to Sampdoria, it was a surprise to see Leeds sign off the deal so willingly.

Now, it has emerged that Sheffield United are closing on a loan-to-buy agreement with Sampdoria to bring Vieira back to English football and the Championship.

In a recent piece with The Athletic, Phil Hay has ruled out the possibility of Leeds moving to scupper that deal to take the 23-year-old to Bramall Lane.

Vieira had made 71 appearances for Leeds between 2016 and 2018, before embarking on life in Italy.

During his time in Serie A, Vieira has made 45 league appearances for Sampdoria and Verona, who he spent last season on loan with.

Injuries limited him to just five appearances in 2020/21 and have, seemingly, paved the way for him to return to England and link up with Sheffield United.

The Blades start a new era under Slavisa Jokanovic on Saturday night when they face Birmingham City.

The Verdict

Vieira was really popular at Leeds and the thought of how he would have developed under Bielsa leaves a lot of intrigue. Naturally, fans wonder if his imminent move back to England would get the Whites interested again.

However, that isn’t the case, which is hardly surprising given the fact that Leeds have moved on and become a Premier League outfit since he departed.

Sheffield United, meanwhile, are getting their hands on a very capable midfielder, who knows what it takes to be a success in the Championship.

He will offer variety to their midfield, with solid use of possession and strong work out of possession. If he’s free of his recent injury issues, Jokanovic will have a great option on his hands.

Thoughts? Let us know!