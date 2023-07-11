Phil Hay of The Athletic has revealed "foreign interest" in Leeds United's Darko Gyabi, as well as previous interest from Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion, and Sheffield Wednesday.

Leeds made a reported £5 million commitment to sign Gyabi from Manchester City last summer, but he has played only three games for the first-team since then.

Gyabi has had to bide his time for minutes at senior level, and he made the bench a further 15 times for the Whites last season but was not used much for them during the relegation run-in despite an injury sustained by Tyler Adams.

Instead, the 19-year-old played 23 times for the Leeds U-21 side in the last campaign, scoring two and assisting a further four times from central and defensive-midfield.

Three of those appearances came in the EFL Trophy against the likes of Tranmere Rovers, Crewe Alexandra and League One opposition, too, in the form of play-off side Bolton Wanderers.

Gyabi has caps at various England youth levels all the way up to U-20 level, where he has also thrice captained the England U-19 side as well.

What's the latest from Phil Hay on Leeds midfielder Darko Gyabi?

Phil Hay has revealed there has been strong previous interest in Gyabi from the likes of Norwich City when Leeds originally signed him, but also West Brom and Sheffield Wednesday loan interest, too.

Hay explained that there has also previously been further interest from abroad, even as recently as this summer, but Leeds have knocked back all approaches.

Hay wrote: "Norwich City made strong overtures and at the same time, there was Dutch and Belgian interest in him, which Leeds were able to fend off with the offer of a four-year deal. Already this summer, enquiries from abroad have come again, but in the list of names who Leeds hope to move out of Elland Road, Gyabi’s is absent.

"There were loan bids for him in the January window at the start of this year, the strongest from West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield Wednesday, but Leeds resolved to keep him at the last minute, even though none of their head coaches had used him before the season finished. Now his chances are more serious."

Will Gyabi be a key player for Leeds in 2023/24?

Leeds have seen Adam Forshaw depart upon the expiry of his contract, Marc Roca is set to sign for Real Betis imminently, and there is uncertainty around Tyler Adams' future at Elland Road. It leaves the Whites with a dearth of options in the heart of midfield.

Hay believes Gyabi may fill that void. He added: "The vacuum is one Gyabi can attempt to fill and there is no suggestion of Leeds considering further approaches for him in the remainder of this window.

"Staff in Leeds’ academy confidently expect him to come good. Last summer brought Gyabi’s name to the fore. Ahead of him, this season is an opportunity to make people remember it."

Should Gyabi be a first-team player for Leeds next season?

Naturally, with relegation, many of Leeds' younger talents will be eyeing a more senior role within the first-team setup and Gyabi is perhaps chief among them.

The 19-year-old has a really broad midfield skill-set, with good technical qualities and defensive ones, too. He already appears ready physically for the rigors of Championship football.

His athletic build may lend itself to being part of Daniel Farke's double-pivot in the 4-2-3-1, but if he isn't a regular starter, then he should definitely be seen as the primary back up option now as a minimum.