Phil Hay reveals Leeds United chasing Premier League talent’s signature

It has been revealed that Leeds United are chasing the signature of Jadan Raymond, with the Crystal Palace youngster in advanced talks with the Whites over a move.

Leeds have had a heavy focus on bringing young talent to Elland Road since the arrival of Andrea Radrizzani as owner, with Leif Davis and Jordan Stevens just a couple of names that have been drafted into the youth set-up in recent years.

And, it appears that the highly-rated Raymond, who is just 16, could be next.

The Athletic’s Leeds reporter Phil Hay has revealed that Raymond’s current deal with Palace is due to expire on June 30th, and whilst he could still sign the deal at Selhurst Park, he’s been in contact with other clubs and seems open to a fresh challenge.

Raymond is a midfielder that’s comfortable across the park and is part of the England youth set-up, having featured at under-17 level most recently.

Marcelo Bielsa has demonstrated that he has plenty of faith in Leeds’ academy during his two years at Elland Road and has leaned on the likes of Stevens and Davis, plus numerous others, despite the fact that Leeds are chasing Premier League football.

That reportedly appeals to Raymond, as it does with Vitoria Guimaraes, with the Portuguese club also boasting a pathway for young players into their first-team. They are rivalling Leeds for this deal, but The Athletic report has confirmed that there are advanced talks going on between the teenager and Leeds.

The Verdict

This looks a real smart signing for Leeds’ youth set-up.

Raymond is a player that looks quality for such a young age and there’s plenty of hope for him after his progression through the England youth set-up.

Bielsa has shown the young players a clear path to the Leeds first-team and Carlos Corberan’s place on the coaching team has helped, with that seemingly not going unnoticed as Raymond weighs up his options.

It looks a good fit for all parties and it will be interesting to see what happens should a deal materialise.

Elland Road could be the perfect place for the 16-year-old to take his first steps into senior football.

