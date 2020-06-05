Phil Hay reveals Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa’s stance on end-of-season issue

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa would not favour completing the season using points-per-game (PPG) unless it was the last resort, according to The Athletic’s Phil Hay.

The Whites are top of the Championship as things stand and looked frontrunners to secure promotion before the season was brought to a halt.

The EFL has announced that the 20th of June is the provisional date for fixtures to return but given the current national circumstances, we could yet see the season curtailed.

EFL clubs are set to vote on an end-of-season framework next week, which would mean that each division could be curtailed if at least 51% of clubs vote in favour of it and that an unweighted PPG system would be used to decide the final standings.

In the latest episode of the Phil Hay Show, the trusted Leeds source outlined Bielsa’s stance on the issue and revealed that he was a staunch believer that the season should be completed on the pitch.

He said: “Leeds have not really broached the subject of points-per-game with him too much because they know that he would not favour it and would not be keen on doing that unless it was the last resort.

“Nothing he has done in the interim would suggest that he’s in any way trying to push them in that direction.”

The Argentine has done a fantastic job since taking charge at Elland Road in 2018 and will, no doubt, be determined to ensure his side get the job done after they missed out last term.

The Verdict

You have to respect this stance from Bielsa, who it appears is determined to ensure his side complete their job on the pitch.

The Argentine coach may not share the stance but you feel the Leeds players may feel they have something to prove after last season’s slip up.

They will be determined to hit the ground running should the Championship resume on the 20th of June.