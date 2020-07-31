Phil Hay reveals Leeds United admiration of 43-goal duo

Leeds United hold an interest in Brentford duo Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma, according to The Athletic.

Leeds are preparing to embark on life back in the Premier League after winning automatic promotion this season, lifting the Sky Bet Championship title after a magnificent second season under Marcelo Bielsa.

Brentford, meanwhile, will be hoping to join them in the top-flight next season, with the Bees only one win away from reaching the Premier League as they prepare to take on Fulham in the play-off final next week.

If Brentford don’t win promotion, then their chances of keeping influential duo Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma will undoubtedly decrease, with the pair bound to attract plenty of interest this summer.

Watkins scored 25 goals in the regular league campaign, and took his tally up to 26 goals on Wednesday night as the Bees booked their place at Wembley with a win over Swansea at Griffin Park.

Benrahma has also been an outstanding player for Thomas Frank’s side this season, with the Algerian scoring 17 goals and registering a further 10 assists this season.

According to The Athletic, Leeds admire both players, with the club said to be confident that Benrahma could be available for less than £20m if Brentford do not gain promotion.

They also “rate” Watkins as a player, and see qualities in the 24-year-old that would help fit right into Marcelo Bielsa’s style of play and provide competition for Patrick Bamford.

The Verdict

If Leeds could get both Benrahma and Watkins next season then it would be some business.

The pair should definitely move on this summer if Brentford don’t go up, and there will be some big clubs in the Premier League eyeing their signatures, that’s for sure.

Leeds need to add more firepower to their attacking ranks next season, and Watkins in particular would be a great signing for Leeds as I think he can cut it in the Premier League.