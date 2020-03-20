Phil Hay reveals key personnel behind Leeds United’s training ground closure

Leeds United remain well on course to win a timely promotion back into the Premier League this season under the guidance of Marcelo Bielsa.

Leeds are currently sat top of the Championship table, and are seven points clear of third-placed Fulham with just nine games standing between them and a long-awaited return to the top-flight.

But their preparations heading into the promotion run-in have been hampered with recent off-the-field events, with the EFL postponing fixtures until the 30th April.

Speaking on The Phil Hay Show, The Athletic journalist revealed that the club tried to keep the players in whilst dropping the intensity of the training sessions, before the club’s head of medical department Rob Price advised the closure of the training ground.

This resulted in the player’s being sent home, where they will continue their preparations over the next month, ahead of the promotion run-in.

“Football has to be as responsible as anything else in this scenario which to a degree is why Leeds’ player have now gone home and are training with individual plans rather than training at Thorp Arch.

“They tried to stick it out – they back in on Saturday and back in on Monday and had planned to be in several days this week, albeit with a few days off and a drop in intensity.”

“But on Tuesday it was decided more from Rob Price, the head of medical, that it wasn’t sensible for the players to be there because it heightened the risk of the virus spreading amongst them.

“No one has tested positive among them at Thorp Arch or shown symptoms but they knew that it was possible and that if it did happen they’d have a much bigger problem on their hands.”

If the scheduled return date goes ahead, then Leeds’ next game will be against relegation-threatened Charlton Athletic on the 2nd May, in what could potentially be a tricky test for Bielsa’s side at Elland Road.

Can you name the Leeds player that scored their first goal in each of the last 15 seasons? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 16 Who scored the first goal of 2019/20 v Bristol City? Mateusz Klich Jack Harrison Patrick Bamford Pablo Hernandez

The Verdict:

This was a sensible decision.

After recent events, you can’t afford to take risks by having the players in at training. Marcelo Bielsa and his staff have made a serious impact on the current crop of players in the Leeds squad, and the squad will know that they can’t afford to let their training levels/standards drop anytime soon.

We’re heading into a crucial period of the season which will make or break Leeds, and it’s important that they maintain their fitness levels, otherwise we could see a similar demise as to what everyone witnessed last season.

To close Thorp Arch was the right decision for everyone associated with the club after recent events.