Phil Hay reveals key Leeds United progress as EFL’s return nears

Phil Hay has revealed that Leeds United have received permission from the EFL to resume contact training ahead of the return to Championship action.

Championship clubs returned to training last week ahead of a potential return to EFL action, with games now set to restart on the 20th of June.

Leeds have been out of action for well over two months now; their last game on the 7th of March as they eased past local rivals Huddersfield Town by two goals to nil.

Can you get 15 out of 15 on this Leeds higher or lower quiz?

1 of 15 Leeds have picked up higher or lower than 70 points so far this season? Higher Lower

Having won five games on the spin before the campaign was brought to a halt, Leeds will now be looking to get back to full fitness and hit the ground running as they look to win promotion to the Premier League.

Marcelo Bielsa will have undoubtedly put his players through their paces last week, but now, the Whites can get back to normal and resume contact training, as per Phil Hay.

Leeds will be looking to ensure that they are miles ahead of their opponents in terms of fitness ahead of the EFL return, as they look to remain top of the Championship and increase a seven-point gap between themselves and third-placed Fulham.

The Verdict

This is big news for Leeds as it gives Bielsa and his players plenty of time to get back into the swing of things on the ball and without it.

It seems as if their fitness levels are really good, so they will now be hoping to gain an extra edge on other teams in the division and start to do what they do best.

You would back them to play any other team off the park and they can put that into practice from now on.