Highlights Manchester City have signed Finley Gorman, a talented 15-year-old player, with hopes that he could become a superstar in the future.

Gorman is considered one of Leeds United's most exciting young prospects, but he has chosen to pursue his development at Manchester City instead.

While Gorman's departure won't affect Leeds United's promotion chase this season, it could have long-term implications for the club if he fulfills his potential.

Phil Hay has explained the reasoning behind Manchester City’s decision to pursue a move for Finley Gorman.

The Leeds United youngster attracted the interest of the Premier League champions, leading to a record-breaking British transfer agreement for the 15-year-old.

It is understood that City have agreed a seven-figure sum that could rise to £5 million if a series of performance related add-ons are achieved.

Gorman has excelled at underage level for Leeds, and is considered one of the club’s most exciting young prospects.

However, he is set to depart the club in favour of a move to Manchester, where he is expected to join up with the U16 side.

Why have Manchester City signed Finley Gorman?

Speaking on The Square Ball podcast, Hay broke down the decision from City to pursue the teenager.

The Leeds journalist has claimed that the Premier League side see Gorman as a potential superstar, describing him as a 'generational talent'.

“They see him as sort of a generational talent,” said Hay, via TBR.

“They see him as the best of the best in England in his position and at his age it’s hard not to get seduced that they think a lot of me and this place is incredible, I can end up playing for City.”

Man City have invested heavily in state of the art facilities at the club’s academy system in a bid to produce the next stars.

The likes of Phil Foden and Rico Lewis have earned a chance in Pep Guardiola’s side during his time at the club, with other players going on to star in the Premier League elsewhere after leaving City, such as Cole Palmer.

Gorman is still likely a few years away from earning any kind of chance at senior level, but City’s approach for him at 15 shows the potential that he possesses.

Where are Leeds United in the Championship table?

Leeds are currently third in the Championship table, eight points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Daniel Fake is aiming to lead the side to promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt, having previously twice achieved the feat during his time at Norwich City.

The German has overseen a positive start to life at Elland Road, but the gap to the top two is a concern.

That gap has closed in recent weeks following a run of three victories in a row, including a 1-0 away win to league leaders Leicester City.

The Whites return to action on Friday evening when they face a trip to relegation-threatened Rotherham United.

How big of a loss could Finley Gorman be to Leeds United?

While Gorman’s impending departure won’t have any impact on the club’s promotion chase this season, it could have a greater long-term impact.

If he is as talented as has been suggested, then Leeds will be disappointed they didn’t get to nurture that talent into making senior appearances with the club.

However, there are no guarantees that he will live up to expectations, as it can be very difficult to predict which players will make it at that age.

Only time will tell just how smart this move has proved for his career.