Phil Hay reveals further details on transfer involving Blackburn Rovers and Leeds United

Leeds United writer for The Athletic Phil Hay has taken to Twitter to provide further details on the deal which took Ian Poveda on loan to Blackburn Rovers.

The 21-year-old winger completed a season long loan move to Ewood Park yesterday and will now be looking to get some much needed regular game time under his belt under the guidance of Tony Mowbray.

Prior to making the move to Lancashire, Poveda had been rarely used by Leeds at first team level, with the London born attacker having only made 20 senior appearances since joining from Manchester City back in January 2020.

However Hay has now outlined what the Premier League club’s plans are for the youngster moving forwards as he stated the following yesterday evening;

Ian Poveda has joined Blackburn on a season-long loan. No option in the deal. Leeds say he’ll be back with them next season. #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) August 23, 2021

Poveda still has three years remaining on his contract with the Whites and will be hoping that he can impress Marcelo Bielsa and his staff during his stint in the Championship.

The winger could well be involved for Rovers for the first time on Saturday as they travel to the Riverside Stadium to take on Middlesbrough.

The Verdict

Blackburn will be hoping that this deal for Poveda will turn out in the same way that Harvey Elliott’s did from Liverpool last season, with the club having brought in another player on loan who has the potential to make a strong impact this term.

As has been stated by Mowbray for much of the close season, Rovers are looking to utilise all of the loan slots within their current squad and it will be interesting to see how the Leeds player fits into their plans moving forwards.

Poveda is a player with a lot of ability who just needs to find some consistency in his game after being used largely as an impact player from the bench during his time at Elland Road so far.

Starting games for Blackburn on a week by week basis will only serve to improve his ability and he could well return to Yorkshire as a reinvigorated player as he aims to increase his involvement with the first team in future.