Phil Hay reveals explicit message Nathan Jones had for Pablo Hernandez during Leeds United, Luton Town meeting

Phil Hay has detailed what was said between Nathan Jones and Pablo Hernandez during the flashpoint between the pair as Leeds United were held to a 1-1 draw by Luton Town on Tuesday evening.

Leeds were forced to settle for a point against the Championship’s basement club on Tuesday, with Stuart Dallas’ goal cancelling out a fine Harry Cornick opener.

It was a frustrating evening for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, though, with Jones’ men sitting back and not allowing the home side the space they crave to punish teams.

Hernandez was visibly frustrated by those tactics and at full-time there was a coming together between the 35-year-old and Jones.

Providing a little bit more detail on that flashpoint, Hay swiftly told The Athletic’s Phil Hay Show: “I’m told Nathan Jones called Hernandez a ‘son of a b****’ in Spanish at full time.”

Post game, Jones played down the incident and refused to make much of it, choosing the focus on his admiration for Leeds and the excellence of the point Luton had picked up on their travels.

He said: “It’s my fault.

“We had a little bit of an argument in his native tongue and I just wanted to show him I could speak Spanish.

“I probably said something I shouldn’t have in Spanish but I apologised.

“It was nothing malicious or anything and I wanted to make sure that I spoke to him because it was my fault.

“There was nothing in it really but I wanted to make sure because I have the utmost respect for this Leeds team. They are the best team in the division.

“I know people who are here and I have worked with people who play in the Leeds side.

“It was a great point. He (Hernandez) was having a moan and things with us defending so much and frustrating them and obviously they want teams to come out and have a go at them here so that they can murder them. But we ain’t that side.

“It was one of those things but nothing bad and we spoke and I got to practice my Spanish and Pablo got his apology.”

The Verdict

Hernandez is a cool customer and you don’t often see him agitated like we did on Tuesday evening, but if Hay’s translation of what Jones said is accurate, you can understand the reaction.

Of course, things boil over sometimes, but Jones will have serious regrets about this and that is perhaps the reason he backtracked so much when he addressed the media at Elland Road.

The incident needs to be put to bed, but knowing the Leeds fanbase, they won’t let this one slide.

Thoughts? Let us know!