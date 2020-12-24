Phil Hay reveals EFL ace Marcelo Bielsa admirers as Leeds United transfer plans become focus

Reading FC midfielder, John Swift, is a player that’s highly-rated by Leeds United boss, Marcelo Bielsa. Although it remains unlikely that there will be any move from the Elland Road club to sign him this January.

Leeds are gracing the Premier League now and are making a good fist of things more often than not. However, their squad is light in some areas, which comes with Bielsa’s approach.

Midfield is one of those areas, which is addressed in Phil Hay’s latest transfer piece for The Athletic.

Ultimately, Leeds are not expecting a busy January transfer window and it’s unlikely that the Whites will move to bolster Bielsa’s squad. However, the interest from Bielsa in Swift has been revealed.

It’s noted that Swift is a player that Bielsa admirers.

The 25-year-old hasn’t featured for Reading since September due to a hamstring injury and has found himself watching on as the Royals mount a play-off push without him in 2020/21.

However, his impact at the Madejski Stadium has been impressive in years gone by.

Last year, the former Chelsea midfielder struck six goals and registered 10 assists for the Royals, who struggled on the whole. That represented his best return in a Reading shirt since signing in 2016.

The Verdict

Swift is such a clever player. He’s got real ability on the ball and, technically, you can maybe see why Bielsa is such a big fan of his.

However, it doesn’t appear that the ‘interest’ in Swift will move anywhere this winter.

Bielsa isn’t a big fan of the transfer window in January and given Swift’s lack of games so far in 2020/21, it just doesn’t feel like it’s the right fit, right now.

In fact, I’m sure there are hundreds more players that Bielsa admirers beyond the 25-year-old.

