Highlights Wilfried Gnonto's future at Leeds United is in doubt as he has refused to play, despite not being for sale and being exiled from the squad.

Leeds United are standing firm and not backing down from their valuation of Gnonto, making it difficult to see how the situation will be resolved.

Gnonto believes he needs to play top-level football in order to be considered for the Italian national team at the Euros next summer.

If there is one transfer saga that has simply refused to go away all summer, it simply must be that pertaining to Leeds United's Wilfried Gnonto.

The 11-cap Italian international only signed for the Whites last summer from FC Zurich in Switzerland, and while he was envisaged very much as a long-term coup, his impact was stamped down a lot sooner.

Indeed, Gnonto emerged as one of just a few sparks of positivity in the top-flight for Leeds, who returned to the Championship alongside Leicester City and Southampton after a three-year hiatus.

It is no surprise, then, that he has earned admirers elsewhere and his future has been cast into considerable doubt.

What is the latest regarding Wilfried Gnonto's future at Leeds United?

Despite featuring and impressing in Leeds' season opener at home to Cardiff City, Gnonto has since decided to rule himself out of contention for his side.

After being informed that he was not for sale, Gnonto refused to play in either the EFL Cup clash against Shrewsbury Town or Leeds' subsequent trip to Birmingham City last weekend, which they ended up losing 1-0.

Daniel Farke followed that up by revealing that Gnonto, alongside fellow want-aways Luis Sinisterra and Helder Costa, has been exiled from Leeds' squad.

Amid a previewing of Friday's showdown versus West Bromwich Albion, Farke was quizzed on Sinisterra - who also ruled himself out against Birmingham and explained: "What I can say - and I think it is important to say in an open and honest way - is at the moment, Helder Costa, Willy Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra are training separately from the group.

"They have individual training in order to stay fit and to be prepared, they are also moved out of the dressing room for different reasons.

"We have spoken at length about the situation with Willy."

What has Phil Hay said about the Leeds United Wilfried Gnonto transfer saga?

The Athletic's Leeds correspondent has detailed his thoughts on the state of play, and believes that the Whites will continue to stand firm and not back down to an exit that is not on their terms.

He told The Blue Room Podcast: “From what I’m told, Everton’s valuation has been just below £20m, something like £18m, and it’s considerably less than what Leeds would want.

"While they say he won’t be sold, it’s the usual situation of every player having their price.

"But Gnonto’s price will have to be really high for them to sell him.

“The optics would look really bad for them if he goes for a low fee, I think it needs to be a fee that everyone including the fanbase can say well that makes total sense.

"Minus anybody meeting the valuation, it’s a bit of a stand-off and it’s really difficult to see how this is going to work itself out.

“Common sense tells you that players usually get what they want, but I do actually think that if the valuation doesn’t go high enough then the club’s ownership could keep him and show they are not going to be dictated by a 19-year-old.

“My understanding is that in Gnonto’s head he feels that if he’s going to make the Euros for Italy next summer he needs to be playing top-level football, and playing in the Championship won’t do that for him, it’s incredibly difficult to manage.”