Phil Hay reiterates Leeds United interest in prolific EFL ace

Brentford striker Ollie Watkins remains on the radar of Leeds United this summer, with Marcelo Bielsa looking to add a striker to his squad ahead of the club’s Premier League return.

Leeds have discovered this week that they will take on Liverpool on the opening day of the Premier League season, which has intensified their summer dealings.

A senior signing is yet to be made in the transfer window and there’s a real need to sign a striker to come in and support Patrick Bamford.

As per Phil Hay’s latest transfer update for The Athletic, the club remain interested in Brentford’s leading goalscorer, who was so impressive during the 2019/20 campaign.

Watkins struck 26 goals in the league season and resulting play-off campaign, with Thomas Frank’s side pushing Leeds until the final weeks of the season for automatic promotion.

Ultimately, Watkins’ goals in the league and the play-offs weren’t enough to fire Brentford to promotion, with Frank’s side beaten after extra time in the play-off final.

Goals from Joe Bryan in extra time secured Fulham a 2-1 Wembley win, leaving Brentford facing up to another season in the Championship and a summer fending off interest in their top players.

The Verdict

Watkins is a striker that would really suit Bielsa’s Leeds side.

He works hard, holds the ball up, runs channels and, most importantly, scores goals.

Of course, the Premier League is a step up, but there’s no denying he’s a talent that has the ability to adapt.

He’s only 24 and is certainly a player Leeds fans would love to see sign.

