Leeds United are expected to make an offer to keep Adam Forshaw at the club on reduced terms.

Will Adam Forshaw leave Leeds?

The 31-year-old joined the Whites in January 2018, and he has gone on to make just 91 appearances for the club, with injuries hindering him since his arrival.

As a result, it was no huge surprise when Leeds announced earlier this month that Forshaw was on the released list, although they did state that the player, and teammate Joel Robles, would be asked back for pre-season if he didn’t have a new club, so the next head coach could assess them.

And, in a fresh update, journalist Phil Hay told the Square Ball YouTube channel that it’s likely that the former Middlesbrough man will be offered a new deal, but it will be on a lower salary than he was on previously.

“Whether they come is obviously their decision, they might join other clubs in the meantime, but the door is definitely open there for Leeds to table fresh offers for them at, you would imagine, a reduced rate, particularly with Forshaw because of his injury concerns.

“The plan as I understood it at Leeds was that you would make him (Forshaw) an offer which would reflect the struggles that he’s had.”

Forshaw does have promotion experience at this level, having been part of the squad that took Leeds to the top-flight under Marcelo Bielsa, even if injuries restricted his game time that season.

The player is free to talk to, and potentially sign for, other clubs due to his contract situation.

Leeds United summer transfer plans

This makes sense from Leeds’ perspective, as Forshaw is someone who has a lot to offer at Championship level - providing he stays fit. Of course, they need to think about the financial details of a contract, and they’re right to make a reduced offer to the player because unfortunately you just can’t trust that he will stay fit.

So, most Leeds fans will think this is a sensible decision, particularly as central midfield is looking like a concerning area right now. They lack numbers and quality in that department, with Marc Roca likely to leave, and it’s going to be hard to keep Tyler Adams. Whilst Darko Gyabi could step up, they’re going to be in the market for a few players in the middle of the park, but Forshaw could be a useful squad player.

Furthermore, he brings experience and know-how to the dressing room, which could be vital to a Leeds side that will be under pressure next season to get results straight away. Obviously, the new head coach is going to have a big say on this as well, so you’d expect things to heat up in the coming week or two as Forshaw plots his next move.