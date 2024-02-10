Update provided on Jack Harrison's Leeds United future

The Athletic's Phil Hay has provided an update on the long-term future of Jack Harrison at Leeds United.

The forward is currently out on loan with Premier League side Everton following a summer transfer window agreement between the two clubs.

He has become an important part of Sean Dyche’s side as they look to avoid relegation from the top flight, but no option to buy clause has been agreed as part of the loan move, so any permanent deal will need to be negotiated in the summer, if there is interest.

Phil Hay has claimed that Harrison will make a permanent move away from Elland Road in the summer.

He believes Everton are keen on agreeing a deal, but survival in the top flight will be key to getting any move over the line.

“Everton would be keen to keep Jack Harrison but obviously not if they go down,” said Hay, via the Square Ball podcast.

“But I think you will find other mid-table Premier League clubs who would probably take Harrison as well, so my gut feeling is that he will go and they will pull in money from that one.”

Jack Harrison transfer value

It has been reported that Harrison has a £20 million release clause in his contract, which only exists if Leeds fail to gain promotion back to the Premier League.

It remains to be seen whether Everton could afford a £20 million fee, with the club’s financial position currently under question.

Related Liverpool, Newcastle and Man City eyeing Leeds United star Despite signing a new deal with Leeds, Archie Gray is still attracting interest from the Premier League

The Toffees were deducted 10 points for breaking the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules, and have been charged with a second breach, so could face further deductions before the season ends.

This will complicate Harrison’s situation, as this could play a role in relegating Dyche’s side to the Championship.

Jack Harrison's Leeds goals and assists

The 27-year-old first joined the Whites on loan in the summer of 2018, spending three seasons with the club as part of a temporary agreement with Manchester City.

He eventually made the permanent switch to the Yorkshire club in 2021 in a deal worth a reported £11 million, and he's regularly chipped in with goals and assists over the years for the West Yorkshire outfit.

Jack Harrison's Leeds United League Statistics - As Per Transfermarkt Season Division Appearances Goals Assists 2018-19 Championship 39 4 4 2019-20 Championship 46 6 8 2020-21 Premier League 36 8 8 2021-22 Premier League 35 8 1 2022-23 Premier League 36 5 7

Harrison has a contract with Leeds until the summer of 2028, but it appears his future lies away from the club.

Leeds set for another payday

Leeds have already agreed to sell Luis Sinisterra to Bournemouth, converting his loan into a permanent deal at the Vitality Stadium

Harrison could now easily go the same way, with his future seemingly set to be away from the Yorkshire club.

The winger was a key part of the team during their Premier League stint, but looks set to remain in the top flight regardless of the side’s current promotion chase.

Even if Leeds gained promotion, the team has strong attacking options so he could be a strong asset to sell, which could allow the club to hold onto the likes of Wilfried Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville as long they do win that promotion.