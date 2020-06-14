Phil Hay provides further update on Leeds United’s preparations for Cardiff City

Phil Hay has revealed that it is his belief that Leeds United played an 11v11 in-house game yesterday as Marcelo Bielsa’s side step up their preparations for the Championship’s resume.

Leeds sit top of the Championship table with nine games of the season remaining, with Bielsa’s side in a great position to convert that into Premier League football for the first time since 2004.

Across the Championship, Leeds’ rivals are preparing by playing friendlies – Brentford have beaten Arsenal and West Brom have won in their clash with West Brom – but Leeds are preparing in a unique way.

And, Hay has confirmed that he’s been told that Leeds have played an 11v11 in-house friendly game, with Bielsa’s side now just a week away from taking on Cardiff City as the Championship restarts.

11 v 11 I believe (or that’s what it sounded like yesterday) — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) June 13, 2020

Leeds travel to Wales on the Sunday, giving Fulham and West Brom the chance to put the pressure on 24 hours earlier.

There’s a London derby with Brentford awaiting Fulham, whilst West Brom take on Birmingham City, knowing a victory will see them leapfrog Leeds at the top of the Championship table.

Bielsa’s side take on Fulham in ‘game day two’, putting extra emphasis on starting well.

The Verdict

Leeds need to be at it from the start against Cardiff and Bielsa will be getting them as prepared as he can.

Playing friendlies might not be the best for them and Bielsa’s preference of in-house doesn’t surprise you.

They are the fittest side in the division and the intensity that they train at will mean 11v11, in-house, will be very beneficial.

Thoughts? Let us know!