PHil Hay provides encouraging update on Marcelo Bielsa’s new Leeds United deal

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa’s new deal seems likely to be completed this week but the fact the Argentinian coach is back taking training shows there are no issues with it, according to The Athletic’s Phil Hay.

Bielsa led Leeds to the Championship title last season, meaning they’re now preparing for their first season in the Premier League for 16 years.

The Whites boss’ contract ran out at the end of the 2019/20 campaign meaning a new deal needs to be agreed for him to lead the club in their return to the top flight.

Despite the fact that the start of the Premier League season is now less than a month away, Bielsa’s new deal is yet to be announced.

However, Hay has provided an encouraging update on the situation – indicating that it seems likely to be completed this week and that his involvement in training was a very positive sign.

you would think so. The fact that he’s back taking training shows that there’s no problem with it — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) August 17, 2020

The Verdict

Hay is a trusted Leeds source, so you feel his insight is very valuable on this issue. This is certainly an encouraging update and will likely be music to the ears to Whites fans.

You always felt like it was unlikely Bielsa would leave the club after securing promotion but you never know and the longer things go on the more concern will rise – particularly with an enigma like Bielsa.

Given the season starts in the first few weeks of September, it would make sense for the Whites to wrap the situation up as soon as possible and the fact Bielsa is taking training would suggest there are likely to be few big obstacles.