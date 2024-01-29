Highlights Leeds United have struggled to bring in new players this January due to financial constraints and a perceived lack of game time for prospective signings.

Phil Hay has explained the issues Leeds United have faced this January transfer window.

The Whites have been unable to agree any deals to bring players into the first team squad at Elland Road this winter.

There has been plenty of speculation surrounding the club’s potential transfer activity, but so far there have only been departures.

Reports over the weekend suggested a move for Everton's Ben Godfrey was being pursued, but no agreement appears imminent.

Luke Ayling joined Middlesbrough on loan, while Djed Spence made his return to Tottenham Hotspur, along with other U21 departures.

With just a few days remaining before the 1 February deadline, it remains to be seen whether the Yorkshire outfit will be able to get anything over the line.

Leeds United’s lack of transfer business

Hay has claimed that Daniel Farke has made it clear that the club is not in the strongest financial position to get deals over the line.

The journalist also believes that the club is struggling to convince prospective signings that they will receive adequate game time if they make the switch to Elland Road.

“He would like players in certain positions where there clearly isn’t quite enough depth, but he isn’t making much secret of the fact that financially it isn’t too easy, and also I think the bigger issue is persuading players that they’re going to get any meaningful game time here,” said Hay, via the Square Ball podcast.

“They could conceivably because say for instance [Pascal] Struijk is out for longer than Farke would like him to be, or if there’s an injury in a certain position, then absolutely you could get into the team.

“But I think the odds, and common sense, probably tells quite a few players looking in from the outside that the team’s fairly set…

“So it hasn’t been easy to this point, and certainly today there’s no sign of anything developing rapidly.

“As we say, the things that have happened so far are basically contract extensions, that’s where the work on the squad has happened, with the exception of the outgoings of Ayling and Spence.

“There would be no doubt if the window closed as the squad is at the moment that it would be going out of it weaker than they came in, which is not ideal and is not great.

“In the grand scheme that might not matter, but I think what it does is it leaves you open to criticism if there is a problem or if things go wrong, or if you find yourself short in an area that you could have covered.”

Leeds will likely be aiming to make one or two defensive signings before the window closes due to the lack of cover in that area of the squad.

However, it appears that no one coming in is also a distinct possibility, which could be a blow in their promotion battle.

Leeds United league position

Leeds are currently fourth in the Championship table, just two points behind second place Ipswich Town.

However, Farke’s side has played a game more than their rivals in the race for automatic promotion.

Next up for the Whites is a trip to face Bristol City on 2 February, following the close of the window.

Disappointing development for Leeds

Supporters will not be happy to see the club bring nobody in this January given how close the promotion battle is for second place.

This could be a damaging development for Farke’s side, as a couple of injuries in defence could leave the team really struggling to provide adequate cover.

It is surprising how much they have struggled to convince players to make the switch, but perhaps that suggests the club has been targeting the wrong kind of potential signings.

There are still a few days left in the window to get deals done, and Leeds should be hard at work at finding solutions to get players in before Thursday’s deadline.