Phil Hay points to red flags surrounding Leeds United, Jean-Kevin Augustin option

Phil Hay has cast Jean-Kevin Augustin’s permanent move to Leeds United into doubt, questioning whether all parties will be keen on getting the deal done given how the striker’s loan spell has gone.

Leeds signed Augustin on loan from RB Leipzig in the January transfer window, with the view of the striker arriving at Elland Road and providing competition for Patrick Bamford. In addition to that, Leeds hold the option to make the deal permanent.

However, it’s been tough for the 22-year-old, who has made just three substitute appearances and suffered a couple of injury setbacks.

During the Championship’s three-month postponement, Augustin has worked hard to get himself into shape and give himself a chance of featuring a little bit more regularly in the remaining nine games.

Now, Hay has confirmed that Augustin has suffered an injury setback and has then gone on to question whether Leeds, Marcelo Bielsa or Augustin himself will be keen on the permanent option included in in the loan deal.

Hearing that Jean-Kevin Augustin has suffered a recurrence of his hamstring strain. Not confirmed by Leeds but sounds like a set-back for him. #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) June 10, 2020

it was described to me as an obligation on promotion but yours is a fair question. Will Leeds/Bielsa want to keep him? Will Augustin want to stay, given how little he's played? — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) June 10, 2020

Bielsa has retained faith with Bamford for a lot of the season, whilst before the EFL’s postponement, Tyler Roberts was beginning to impress, scoring a brace in Leeds’ demolition of Hull City in February.

The Verdict

You can certainly see why this permanent deal might not happen, even if everything is in place for Augustin to come to England permanently.

He hasn’t had the impact he would have wanted and you do sense that one of the parties involved in the negotiations might not be 100% sold.

Whatever happens, it’ll be an interesting summer and the direction that Leeds go in with Augustin will be central to their transfer window.

Thoughts? Let us know!

