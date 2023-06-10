Leeds United’s priority is to hire a new head coach for the first team squad following an agreement to sell the club, according to The Athletic.

It was confirmed on Friday evening that 49ers Enterprises has reached an agreement to take over the club, agreeing a purchase of Andrea Radrizzani’s 56 per cent stake in the Championship side.

What does the future hold for Leeds United behind the scenes?

Victor Orta departed as director of football midway through the previous season, which has led to the new owners planning a restructuring in the running of the club.

A new manager is also being sought following the decision to part ways with Sam Allardyce following his failure to keep the team in the Premier League.

It is understood that the search for a replacement for Allardyce is being prioritised in order to help speed up the summer transfer recruitment process.

The departure of Orta led to an acceptance that work needs to be done to overhaul the structure behind the scenes at Elland Road.

However, the new owners are willing to be patient on that front.

What kind of summer transfer business can we expect from Leeds United?

It is believed that the club is hoping to take their time in order to find the best possible fit to take charge of the scouting department.

This has led to a greater urgency being placed in the search for a new manager, with a number of names currently being linked to the vacancy.

A lot of departures from the first team squad are expected this summer, with business expected to pick-up rapidly in the next few weeks.

It has been claimed that the number of exits could reach double figures, with a total overhaul of the squad a distinct possibility.

This has also played a role in the new ownership looking to prioritise the playing side of the club rather than the restructuring of the scouting and recruitment side.

Can Leeds United compete for Premier League promotion under 49ers Enterprises?

The priority of a new manager ahead of a director of football is an odd one, as it is the new recruitment chief that should be playing a key role in appointing a new first team boss.

That can lead to joined-up thinking that should give the club the right indication of what kind of transfer targets to identify.

Bringing in a new manager and then a director of football also means that they must appoint someone comfortable with that set-up behind the scenes.

Not every prospective manager will want to work in that structure, so it is a gamble to have their priorities in this order.