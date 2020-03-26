Phil Hay offers Marcelo Bielsa view as Leeds United takeover talk becomes topic of discussion

Marcelo Bielsa could be tempted to stay at Leeds United should Andrea Radrizzani choose to sell the Yorkshire club.

Long-running reports have suggested that Qatar Sports Investment could be interested in a takeover of the Whites this summer as Radrizzani weighs up whether to sell the club.

It was even claimed that talks had taken place in the Autumn regarding a potential sale, however those conversations have since been shelved.

Any sale could depend on whether Leeds United secure promotion to the Premier League, with the Whites likely to be valued much higher if they’re part of the richest league in world football.

Marcelo Bielsa has been key to Leeds’ promotion campaign and reports have suggested that he could leave the club should the side not finish off the task of going up.

If QSI – or any other party – was to complete a takeover a conversation with the Argentine over his future would surely be a top priority, but discussing the matter, Leeds United expert believes that Bielsa wouldn’t rule out staying at the club if Radrizzani moved on.

Writing in a Q&A for The Athletic, Hay said: “I don’t think money would be the key factor for [Bielsa].

“As long as he felt he could work with a new owner and have a transfer system which suited his needs, I’m sure he’d be content.

“If he was being told who to sign or to take players for big fees simply to make headlines then it wouldn’t sit comfortably with him.

“But anyone employing Bielsa should know what he expects of them.”

The verdict

Keeping Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United has to be a top priority.

So much of the Whites’ on-field success has been down to the methods instilled by the Argentine after he introduced a whole new meaning to entertaining, possession-based play.

Bielsa works his players hard but keeps them onside with the results that come as a result.

If he was to leave the club it could be potentially disastrous given the huge influence that he has at the club.

