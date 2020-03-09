Phil Hay offers Jean-Kevin Augustin update as Leeds United impact evades him

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Phil Hay offered an insight into the Leeds United’s agreement over their deal for Jean-Kevin Augustin.

The striker arrived at Elland Road in the January transfer window on a loan deal from RB Leipzig that runs until the end of the season.

It was hoped that Augustin would play a key role in  the Whites’ promotion push but has been limited to just three cameo appearances since his arrival.

But after dropping out of the matchday squad for the last three games, questions have been raised over his future at the club.

Tyler Roberts has seemingly overtook the new arrival in the striking pecking order, however it seems that a decision over his long-term future may have already been decided.

Phil Hay was asked a question about plans to sign Augustin in the summer, where he revealed that that Leeds would be obligated to buy the player if he goes up, but only have an option over him if they don’t.

He did, however, add that the player will inevitably have a say in what happens and so the striker’s future is far from set in stone.

The verdict

The situation around Jean-Kevin Augustin is a strange one.

It was always going to be tough for him to move past Patrick Bamford in the pecking order for the one striker’s position – especially with how highly the Englishman is rated by Marcelo Bielsa.

But you’d expect Augustin to be involved more than he has.

Fitness issues have been blamed, but something seems to be amiss.

The hope is that he’ll get his chance to shine in the coming weeks as the promotion race looks to hot up.


