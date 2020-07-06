Phil Hay offers insight into Leeds United’s reaction to patchy post-postponement form

It has been revealed that key talks were held within the Leeds United camp on the back of Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw with Luton Town, as Marcelo Bielsa’s squad look to hold their nerve in the promotion race.

Leeds entered the restart top of the table with a comfortable seven-point cushion to third.

However, they picked up just four points from their opening three fixtures after the restart. It kept them in a good position, but Brentford’s winning streak was causing concern as they make the automatic promotion hunt a three-horse race.

An article from Phil Hay at The Athletic has detailed the ‘clear-the-air’ meeting Leeds held at Thorp Arch on Wednesday in wake of the Luton draw, revealing how players sat down, opened up on how they were feeling and reminded each other they were in a great position still.

On the back of that, Leeds picked up a 3-1 win at Blackburn Rovers, moving within just 10 points of promotion with five games remaining.

There’s no room to rest, though, with Leeds back in action on Thursday evening when they host Stoke City at Elland Road.

By that point, West Brom and Brentford will have both played, but Bielsa’s side will have a chance to retain their place at the top of the Championship table.

The Verdict

This is interesting and a sign that maybe Leeds weren’t as comfortable as the table suggested on the back of the midweek fixtures.

It wasn’t a great start after the postponement, but Leeds were doing enough to keep Brentford at arms’ length.

However, Bielsa’s squad clearly want to get this over with as quickly as possible and the talks appear to have been positive.

Focus will be on Stoke and if Leeds can repeat the performance we saw over the weekend, it will leave them another step closer.

