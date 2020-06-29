Phil Hay offers insight into Leeds United plans for key piece of summer recruitment

Juan Foyth is not on the list of centre-backs Leeds United are chasing as they plan for life without Ben White.

Leeds have nurtured the talent of White over the course of the 2019/20 season, but his loan at Elland Road is now just a short time away from ending and even if they win promotion to the Premier League, retaining him looks a tough ask.

And, Phil Hay’s latest article at The Athletic has only added to that doubt, with Brighton and Hove Albion – the 22-year-old’s parent-club – planning to offer him fresh terms at the AMEX.

Of course, failure to land White on a permanent deal will lead to Leeds looking at alternatives to bring in, but the same report from Hay confirms that despite looking at Foyth, the Spurs defender isn’t someone they are currently after.

Foyth, 22, has made 16 Premier League appearances for Tottenham and has made a further 16 appearances in cup competitions, including the Champions League. However, his lack of game time under Jose Mourinho is a visible problem, which could lead to his exit.

For Leeds, they hope to join Spurs, Foyth and, probably, White in the Premier League next season. A 3-0 win over Fulham at the weekend moved them back to the top of the Championship table with seven games to play.

The Verdict

Foyth is a top young centre-back and given the Argentinian connection, you can’t be surprised to learn he might’ve once been on Marcelo Bielsa’s radar.

However, his development isn’t matching Ben White’s, and if Leeds are needing to replace the Brighton loanee, they might have to set their standards that little bit higher.

It’s a tough situation Leeds find themselves in, but trust has to be placed in Victor Orta to do the right deals.

