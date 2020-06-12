Phil Hay offers detailed Leeds United insight as Marcelo Bielsa prepares for Cardiff City

Phil Hay has detailed the preparations Leeds United are undergoing ahead of the Championship’s resume on June 21st, revealing how Marcelo Bielsa has had his players taking part in his unique murderball sessions.

Leeds take on Cardiff City on June 21st, with preparations for that trip to Wales stepping up significantly in the last couple of weeks.

Across the Championship we’ve seen Charlton Athletic and Brentford take on Arsenal, whilst other friendly fixtures have been taking place. At Leeds, they’ve not publicised any of their warm-up fixtures yet.

And, offering an insight into how Bielsa has been preparing his side for the resume of the season, Hay revealed a detailed account of what has been going on.

Discussing Leeds’ preparations on his latest podcast, Hay revealed: “They do want to play friendlies or, at the very least, play in-house games, whether that’s 11v11 amongst their own players or to bring in other clubs.

“I don’t think they see it as essential that they do play other clubs. What they feel like they need is to make sure they’ve had some form of game so that the players get used to it (playing again).

“Straight away, last week, when they were given permission by the EFL to do contact training, there were two murderball sessions with Bielsa on Thursday and Saturday.

“I don’t think in fitness terms and stamina terms they are going to be any way short, but they’d like the feeling of just getting back into the game routine and the usual match routine they have.”

Leeds have been patiently waiting for the Championship’s restart, with a three-month postponement a frustrating spell for all involved at Elland Road.

Bielsa’s side sit top of the Championship table as things stand, a point clear of West Brom in second. However, more importantly, there’s seven points between themselves and Fulham, who still hold the biggest threat to the top-two at this stage.

The Verdict

Leeds will be as well prepared as anybody in the Championship, Bielsa would have it no other way.

If the 64-year-old feels his squad need friendlies, they will play them. If he’s happy with the intense murderball sessions, so be it.

Leeds will be ready for Cardiff and will look to hit the ground running, putting pressure on West Brom, Fulham and whoever else threatens their automatic promotion chance.

