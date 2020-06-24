Phil Hay offers blunt verdict on Jean-Kevin Augustin’s short-term Leeds United future

Phil Hay has reiterated his doubt surrounding Jean-Kevin Augustin’s immediate future at Leeds United, insisting he can’t see the club extending his loan deal given that he isn’t fit.

Leeds, last week, moved to re-sign their loanees – Jack Harrison, Ben White, Illan Meslier and Helder Costa – for the run-in, whilst Gaetano Berardi also committed to the Whites until the 2019/20 campaign had been concluded.

However, there was no update on Leeds’ fifth loanee, Augustin, who is only contracted at Elland Road until June 30th.

Taking to Twitter, Phil Hay at The Athletic provided the following update, where he stated that Leeds might not renew the loan of the 23-year-old at all given his troublesome hamstring injuries:

Leeds seem to think they have until June 30 to extend JKA, because it's a loan (not him out of contract). Regardless, I'd be surprised if they do extend given that he's not fit. But he is still in Leeds. — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) June 23, 2020

Since arriving at Elland Road, Augustin has made just three cameo appearances from the bench and has not had the desired impact on Leeds’ promotion push.

Augustin was signed on loan with a view to a permanent deal, but he’s been unable to muscle Patrick Bamford out of the starting line-up and Tyler Roberts’ impact has been far greater in 2020.

However, that pair failed to inspire Leeds to victory on Sunday, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side suffering a 2-0 defeat to Cardiff City and slipping to second in the table.

The Verdict

If Augustin is injured, it makes little sense extending him loan until the end of the season.

He’s a risk in and around the training ground, which Leeds simply don’t have to take if he isn’t going to play in the remaining Championship fixtures.

Ultimately, this loan has been another poor one from Leeds and if they are going to win promotion back to the Premier League, it is going to be Bamford and Roberts who fire them there.

That pressure is all on them and they need to step up.

